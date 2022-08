CCTV has been issued by Met detectives investigating the disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies.

The 24-year-old from Grays, Essex, left her family home on 4 July and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on 7 July.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested in South Croydon on Tuesday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

It comes after two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.