A female taxi driver is on a mission to get more women cabbies on London’s roads.

Come rain or shine, Lisa Seymour teaches women the Knowledge for free from her home in Deptford, south-east London.

The Knowledge was introduced as a requirement for London taxi drivers back in 1865, as drivers must have a thorough knowledge of the capital given they can be asked to go anywhere.

With her maps at the ready, Lisa teaches women how to learn the quickest routes through London to help them pass the qualification and become licensed London taxi drivers, in what is a male-dominated industry.

Video by Olivia Demetriades