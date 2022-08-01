A fresh campaign is urging people to report harassment in public places.

Some 71% of UK women have experienced sexual assault in public, figures from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the United Nations (UN APPG) showed.

The British Transport Police's Speak Up, Interrupt campaign aims to encourage bystanders to report incidents of sexual harassment or safely intervene when possible.

Bookseller and embroidery artist Courtney has been harassed on multiple occasions in public, including on the Tube which she describes as "a breeding ground for harassment".

Video journalist: Meghan Owen