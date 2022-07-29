School uniform costs can be the cause of stress for many parents.

One London charity is trying to help families in need by holding a school uniform 'pop-up swap shop' to help with the cost of living crisis.

The service run by charity Smile, which supports local families on low incomes, was previously only available via a referral.

But it has now been opened up to the whole community as even parents in full-time work struggle to kit out their children.

Video by Sarah Lee