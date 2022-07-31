Kidney transplant: 'I look at her and know she's growing because of me'
During the pandemic many operations were delayed, with organ transplants, especially kidney, the hardest hit area.
Living donor transplants went down 60% during lockdown, according to NHS Blood and Transplant.
However, while Covid delayed many operations, last year Great Ormond Street Hospital performed 15 more kidney transplants than normal.
Five-year-old Bay's family is grateful to the surgeons, doctors and nurses who made her operation happen.
Video by Leana Hosea