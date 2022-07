Within comedy circles it's well known that breaking into the business as a female comic has been notoriously hard.

But at the Poodle Club in Sydenham, south London, they do things differently. Heckling is banned and female comics are nurtured.

Male comics are invited too, but the only thing that is not tolerated is intolerance. The Poodle Club says this means the venue is a safe platform for a diverse range of artists.

Video by Jim Wheble