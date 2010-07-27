Growing up in the shadow of London's Olympic Park

At the age of 12, Sam Ansah was a schoolboy living in a flat overlooking the Olympic Park.

The tower block on the Carpenters Estate in Stratford, east London, was his window to the spectacle of the 2012 Games.

Sam's family was told the building was going to be knocked down amid regeneration of the area - although 10 years later, it's still standing.

BBC London caught up with Sam, who explained how he grew up with the 2012 Games and the changes they brought.

Video by Sarah Lee