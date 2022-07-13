London could experience record-breaking temperatures next week as the heatwave continues.

Forecasters are predicting the UK could face its hottest day ever next week, with the current record set in July 2019 when 38.7C was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden.

Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of climate change.

BBC London weather presenter Elizabeth Rizzini explains where the hot air is coming from and what that means for temperatures in the week ahead.