After fleeing their homeland, Ukrainian refugees have found a space to meet, talk and dance at a social club in Twickenham.

Alina Luts, a Ukrainian choreographer who has lived in London for over a decade, created the social club at a friend's restaurant to welcome Ukrainian refugees settling into the London Borough of Richmond.

The club offers English classes, yoga sessions, CV and job application workshops and a space for Ukrainian refugees to meet others.

As a choreographer, Alina set up a dance group for women at the social club to celebrate their culture and share the beauty of Ukrainian folk dancing across London.

