Before becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson was the mayor of London from 2008 until 2016.

Despite being remembered for his role in the Olympics and delivering projects such as the bike hire scheme, new Routemaster buses and the cable car, he was criticised for his handling of the 2011 riots and failed ideas such as the Garden Bridge.

After leaving the role, he played a key part in the campaign for Brexit before being made foreign secretary and then becoming prime minister.