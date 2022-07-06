Mariano's daughter Mia took her own life in March 2021 after suffering abuse and bullying at school and online.

More than a year later, Mariano is still waiting for answers about the events leading up to his 14-year-old daughter's death.

It devastated the family so much that within a few months her mother, Marisa, died from an aggressive form of sudden-onset cancer.

Mariano, from north London, wants parents whose children have taken their own lives to be allowed access to their social media - at the moment, there is no requirement for social media firms to hand over data to police or a coroner without a court order.

