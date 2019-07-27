London Pride at 50: Veteran meets parade first-timer

It’s a big year for the Pride movement and the LGBTQ+ community because it’s 50 years since the first official parade in London.

Andrew was there at the start with the Gay Liberation Front and has attended many of the marches since 1972. We took him to meet Kelvin, who will attend his first Pride in London march this year.

They got together to talk about their individual experiences of coming out and being part of a community spanning generations.