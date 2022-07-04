What's it like living with an invisible disability?

What's it like living with a chronic condition? BBC London's Gem O'Reilly has scoliosis and wanted to look into what it means to have an invisible disability.

Chronic conditions like scoliosis make up about 18% of non-visible disabilities in the UK. (Source: Hidden Disabilities UK, Survey)

Emily Hale had to have spinal fusion surgery for her scoliosis, now she's helping others through Pilates and pain management.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

