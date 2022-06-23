A disabled man who lives in a London tower block says he feels like “a prisoner in his own home” after he had to be carried to his flat on the sixth floor.

Adam Gabsi, who lives in Harrow in north-west London, has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair. The only way he can get to his flat independently is by using the lifts - and he says they regularly break down.

He has developed a fear of not being able to leave his block without assistance, something which plays on his mind given that 15 disabled people died in the Grenfell Tower fire of June 2017.

His landlord, housing association MTVH, says it shares residents' frustrations and is working to replace the lifts.

Reporter: Tarah Welsh