What's it like living with a chronic condition? BBC London's Gem O'Reilly has scoliosis and wanted to look into what it means to have an invisible disability.

Chronic conditions like scoliosis make up about 18% of non-visible disabilities in the UK, according to a survey by Hidden Disabilities UK.

Emily Hale had to have spinal fusion surgery for her scoliosis, now she's helping others through Pilates and pain management.

Video by Gem O'Reilly