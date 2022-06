Five years on from the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the people living and working in the community share their stories.

David O'Connell, Piers Thompson and Louie talk about how it makes them feel seeing the tower.

Piers, a DJ for Portobello Radio, said: "It is sitting there reminding you every day of what happened and what is yet to happen."

Video by Frankie McCamley, David Faye and Gem O'Reilly