Feruza Afewerki started Gold & Ashes after losing her sister and niece in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The book is a photo series from the Grenfell community, featuring 56 survivors and those bereaved from the disaster.

Feruza said: "It's changed us so much and so it was important for us to tell it for ourselves."

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Leana Hosea.