Kids on the Green was originally set up as an emergency response to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which left 72 people dead.

Five years on, it has developed into a community service that allows young people to gain art qualifications, develop their skills and improve their wellbeing.

Many of those involved were impacted by the disaster and say Kids on the Green is "a second family" to them.

Video by Gem O'Reilly