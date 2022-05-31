'We are sewing a quilt the size of Grenfell Tower'

Tuesday Greenidge set out to sew a quilt the size of Grenfell Tower to remember those who died in the 2017 disaster and to "symbolise justice" for survivors and those affected.

Members of the community have contributed to the quilt, along with people from all over the world.

Five years since the fire at Grenfell Tower, Tuesday has reached her goal of the width reaching 72ft (22m). She says they will continue until the quilt is the height of the tower at 220ft (67m).

Video by Gem O'Reilly

