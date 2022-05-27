Following the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, which left 72 people dead, the London Fire Brigade has come under criticism for how it tackles fires in high-rise buildings.

After the fire, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry laid out 29 recommendations on which the LFB should improve. Through better training and practices, improved use of technology and some state-of-the-art equipment, it's now implemented 26 of those recommendations, with more changes still to come.

BBC London went behind the scenes of a training exercise at Hereford House, north London, to see how things like drones, smart apps, taller ladders and smoke hoods are helping change not just the way fires are tackled but also how lives are saved.

Video by Paul Murphy-Kasp & Richard Milliken