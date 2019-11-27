Tuesday Greenidge set out to sew a quilt the size of Grenfell Tower following the 2017 disaster to remember those who died and to "symbolise justice" for survivors and the people affected.

Members of her local community have contributed to it, along with other people from all over the world.

Five years on from the fire in North Kensington, Ms Greenidge has reached her goal of sewing the width, reaching 72ft (22m). She says the group will continue until the quilt is the height of the tower at 220ft (67m).

Video by Gem O'Reilly