After a fire ripped through her father’s business, Chloe Cassar witnessed first-hand how she says firefighters battled to save what they could and dealt with a highly stressful situation so calmly and professionally.

That experience inspired Chloe to join the London Fire Brigade, one of a growing number of women firefighters. On top of her job, she’s also an accomplished weightlifter and competed at the British Championship in 2019, where she won bronze.

Video by Rob Taylor