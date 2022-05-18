Five Humboldt penguin chicks at London Zoo have been named after famous people and events from the past 70 years in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

One was named Hillary, after Sir Edmund Hillary, who became the first Briton to climb Mount Everest in 1953.

The others include Apollo, a nod to the moon landing in 1969, Bobby, after World Cup-winning England captain Bobby Moore, and Bernie, named after Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the World Wide Web in 1989.

Mac was named for Dame Ellen MacArthur, who sailed solo around the world non-stop to set a new world record in 2005.