Meet the Londoner on a mission to help inspire young people and women from all backgrounds to get into golf.

Nicola Bennett, who is the only black female professional golfer in the UK, began her career at the age of 10 and fell in love with the sport.

Now, she wants to make golf more inclusive, by going into schools in north London to inspire young players from ethnically diverse communities, as well as running affordable sessions for women. We went to visit Nicola at Bushill Park to find out more.

