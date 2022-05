United Ukrainian Foundation is working with paramedics and volunteers to send repurposed ambulances from London to Ukraine.

One of the organisation's volunteers, Olha Melnyk-Jones, lost her father to the war - he died following one of the Russians' bomb attacks.

Olha, who hopes to help other families, told BBC London: "In my situation I think if probably they would have more ambulances or more staff, probably my father would be still alive."