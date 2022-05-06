Labour has won three major London councils from the Conservatives during the May 2022 local elections.

The party took control of Westminster for the first time, as well as the flagship Tory boroughs of Wandsworth and Barnet.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party was "back on track" to succeed at the next general election.

Boris Johnson conceded the Tories had had a "tough" time in some areas - but argued results had been mixed overall.

BBC London's Jamie Moreland explains how the vote unfolded.