'The Down Syndrome Act means so much to me'

Lucienne, Charlotte and Sarah, from Sutton in south London, have all been part of the National Down Syndrome Policy Group which has been working to bring about change for people with the condition.

After lobbying the government, listening to issues from people with Down's syndrome and gaining the support of MPs, the Down Syndrome Act has been given Royal Assent.

The Act will give people with Down's syndrome better rights with housing, education, social care and healthcare.

Video by Gem O'Reilly