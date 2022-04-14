Local elections: 'I honestly don't have a clue'

As voter registration closes for the local elections at 23:59 on Thursday 14 April, how much do young Londoners care about them?

Voters across the capital will have the chance to elect their councillors and mayors on 5 May.

With a turnout of 29.7%, Barking and Dagenham was the London borough with the lowest such figure at the last local elections, according to the Electoral Commission, so BBC London went to a high street in Barking to talk to local residents.

Reporter: Jamie Moreland

Camera operator: Richard Milliken