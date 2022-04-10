Cost of living: 'My money-saving life hacks'

As energy, fuel and food prices soar, how are three finance-savvy professionals coping with the increasing cost of living?

Sonya Barlow presents The Everyday Hustle on BBC Asian Network. She decreased the amount of times she boils the kettle, slashed her shower time and stopped unnecessary entertainment subscriptions.

Ola Majekodunmi runs All Things Money - an online platform providing financial tools and help. She cut costs by looking for good deals when shopping. Ola says generating income by selling unwanted things and investing could be good choices too.

Mark Sait is the CEO of SaveMoneyCutCarbon. He installed smart technology in his home to lower bills, while reducing damage to the environment at the same time. To save fuel, Mark also began cycling part of the way to work instead of driving.

Video by Jamie Moreland