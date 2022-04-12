Inside London's only pointe shoes factory

Making pointe shoes for ballet dancers is a skill held by very few across the UK – and there is only one producer left in London.

Freed of London, based in Hackney, has been making pointe shoes for almost a century. But while being one of the only producers of the shoes in the UK means that business is booming, the technique has been added to a red list of endangered crafts at risk of being lost.

