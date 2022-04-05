Ukraine refugees: Visa process is 'beyond lengthy'

A refugee fleeing from Ukraine is one of many saying she waited weeks for permission to enter the UK.

Yulia, from Cherkasy in central Ukraine, said she waited 20 days with her daughter for a UK visa.

The 36-year-old teacher continued giving online lessons to pupils from a hotel room in Warsaw, Poland, before arriving in London.

Her niece Lina helped with the application, but claims it was lengthy and frustrating.

The Home Office said it had streamlined the process and boosted caseworker numbers, while ensuring security checks were carried out.

Video by Jamie Moreland