Alla was one of the first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in London after war broke out in her country.

The 27-year-old IT worker from Kyiv told her story to BBC London, along with Ksenia, Galina, Alla and Lenara, who also fled Ukraine as Russia invaded.

The hotel accommodating the refugees is owned by Lethendy Estates Limited, a company part of the MF Trust, which is run by a wealthy Russian family who left Moscow after being accused of financial crimes.

Dmitry Mints claimed the family has always stood against President Putin’s regime. He said the war is ‘one of the worst events of the 21st century and a huge mistake for Putin’.

The Mints family has not been sanctioned by the UK and rejected the idea that helping refugees was about improving their reputation.

Reporter: Jamie Moreland

Camera operator: Gordon Anderson