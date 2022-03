Siggy Cragwell started working for Thameslink in 1962 at Elstree & Borehamwood Station after he moved to England from Barbados.

He has won two Lifetime Achievement Awards for his work and has no plans to retire.

So what is the secret to enjoying a long working life?

"You don't know when it's going to depart so you take it whilst you have it," he says. "That's my interpretation of life."