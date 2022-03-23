On Corona Road in Lewisham, south-east London, there's a story of the pandemic behind every door.

The residents represent a cross-section of society who dealt with coronavirus in different ways, but they all tell of a community which came together during tough times.

Two years since our lives were changed by the announcement that the UK was going into lockdown, how have those living on the aptly named street coped?

Video by Jamie Moreland

Additional filming by Eric Anderson