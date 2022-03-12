Girl, 11, explains impact of life with long Covid

Tillie caught coronavirus back in December 2020 and is now living with long Covid.

Long Covid is not fully understood and there is no internationally-agreed definition - so estimates of how common it is, or what the main symptoms are, vary.

The 11-year-old is one of an estimated 117,000 children aged under 16 in the UK to have suffered long Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, Tillie now wants to support other families in a similar situation.