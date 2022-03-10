Inflation and young people: 'The future is scary'

With inflation continuing to rise, young people in London are feeling the pinch more than ever.

In a national poll conducted by SpareRoom at the beginning of 2022, which involved more than 11,000 people, London came out bottom - with just 37% of Londoners saying they felt their rent was affordable.

There is also a gender gap, with a third of women in London saying they spend more than 50% of their salary on rent, compared with a quarter of men.

