'We are determined to stay in the home we love'

Yacob Woldehiwot and his family live in what he describes as his dream home - a fourth-floor flat in west London.

But now, Ealing Council wants to demolish the block to make way for a £600m regeneration programme. It had offered to buy Yacob’s home, but he turned the council down saying he was being offered below market value. The council denies that claim, saying it's offered full market value, plus a generous package of compensation.

Despite the cranes and wrecking balls looming on their doorstep, the Woldehiwots say they are "determined to fight, and we are staying put”.

Ealing Council said: “We are replacing the existing poor-quality social housing with enough new, better-quality homes to accommodate all existing residents who want to continue living on the estate.”

