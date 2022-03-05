Nicola from London is desperate to get her Ukrainian husband, Peter, home from Ukraine. He is unable to return to his family in London due to the imposition of martial law- which in part means men aged 18-60 are barred from leaving the country.

Peter travelled to west Ukraine on family business last week. He shares a son with Nicola and has lived in the UK for 22 years, but is not a British citizen. The Home Office has declined to comment on Peter's situation.

Video by Gem O'Reilly