A video shows a toddler laughing and smiling in his mother's arms weeks before he was killed by her and her boyfriend.Kyrell Matthews, two, was discovered with 41 rib fractures and internal bleeding.

His mum Phylesia Shirley, 24, was convicted of manslaughter and her boyfriend Kemar Brown was found guilty of his murder.

In the footage, Kyrell, from Thornton Heath in south London, can be seen in his pyjamas on the sofa, as his mum films him laughing and smiling.