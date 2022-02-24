Mental health: 'Running saved my life'

Pete Cooper from Tooting, south London, lost his mum and best friend within the same year in 2016.

His loss sent him into depression and he said he was ready to take his own life. But he rediscovered his love for running and used it as therapy.

Mr Cooper is now the co-founder of a digital running app aiming to build a community of runners to improve their mental health and make running accessible to everyone.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

The BBC Action Line has details of organisations that can offer help and advice if you've been affected by issues raised in this video.