In 2021 Harlequins became the first professional rugby team in the country to launch an LGBTQ+ supporters group.

Speaking ahead of the team's annual Pride match tomorrow, prop Will Collier has said he hopes the club has created "the kind of environment" where a player could come out as gay.

Saturday's Premiership game against Wasps aims to celebrate rugby's LGBTQ community and features pride flags and pride themes kits for players, referees and mascots.

There are no openly gay players in any of the UK's top-flight rugby teams.