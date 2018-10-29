A rise in puppy-purchasing during the pandemic has led to a leap in demand for providers of doggy day care, as owners return to work or seek ways for their pets to make new pals.

Dom Makin, owner of the Dogfather day centre in Woking, Surrey, says he has seen a rise in customers after restrictions eased earlier this year.

Many of his new customers are based in south London and have required his service after returning to office working in the city.

He's looking to expand staff numbers in order to care for more dogs on his five-acre site.

Video by Sarah Lee