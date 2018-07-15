Mo Gilligan surprised hundreds of students at his former school following the announcement he will be the first black host of the Brit Awards.

The stand-up comedian, 33, is donating his fee for hosting the ceremony to Five X More, a charity which aims to improve black women’s maternal outcomes in the UK.

During his visit to the Brit School for Performing Arts in Croydon, south London, Mo said he would use his platform to inspire and shine light on others.

The school opened in 1991 and is a one-of-a-kind state-funded school, offering a free education to 14-19 year olds who are pursuing a career in the creative arts.

Mo will host the Brit Awards on 8 February.