A teenager has been arrested after two Jewish men were attacked while locking up their shop in north London.

Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey, at 21:50 GMT on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

One of the victims was treated for a hand fracture and bruising, while the other suffered bruising and an eye injury.

The Met Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and remains in custody.

The force added that it was treating the incident as a hate crime.