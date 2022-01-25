Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a double-decker bus hit a shop in north-east London.

The crash happened on Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park at about 08:20 GMT, the Metropolitan Police said.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said 14 other people were treated at the scene, near Highams Park Overground station, but did not need hospital treatment.

An eyewitness told the BBC that the driver said "his brakes had failed" and he had to be cut free by firefighters.