Musical messages of hope for people in isolation

The World Harmony Orchestra was created to bring musicians across the UK together, to play for humanitarian causes.

But when the pandemic hit the group started performing in communities where people were isolating.

Nearly two years later the musicians are still providing entertainment in residential areas and outside care homes, with the aim to provide comfort for those who may be lonely.

