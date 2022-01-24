Staff at Ealing Hospital in west London say they are seeing more patients admitted for various reasons testing positive with incidental Covid-19, with fewer needing hospital treatment primarily for the respiratory virus.

General medicine consultant Dr Harmandeep Singh said the vaccine played a large part in protecting people who would otherwise be vulnerable. One of his patients recovering from a leg infection had coronavirus, but was asymptomatic.

However, as restrictions are eased, concerns have been raised about the impact of possible future virus variants.

Video by Thomas Mackintosh and Jamie Moreland