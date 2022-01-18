Honoured for helping to protect shop workers

A Co-op store manager from Essex has received a BEM for her work to protect colleagues from abuse.

Claire Saunders said: "We needed people that did abuse shop workers to face a tougher sentence."

The Co-op and Usdaw, the union for shop workers, have been working for three years for greater protection from abusive behaviour for staff.

In December 2021 the government tabled an amendment to make attacking an individual who is providing a public service a statutory aggravating factor.

