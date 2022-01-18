A Co-op store manager from Essex has been honoured for her work to help protect her colleagues from abuse.

Claire Saunders was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours list for her efforts.

Co-op and Usdaw, the union for shop workers, had been working for three years to get greater protection for staff against abusive behaviour.

In December 2021 the government tabled an amendment to make attacking an individual who is providing a public service a statutory aggravating factor.

It means an offence would be considered more serious by a judge and could result in tougher penalties for anyone found guilty.

Video by Gem O'Reilly