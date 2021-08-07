Ivan Shaw was five years old when his Jewish parents were arrested by the Nazis and sent to a concentration camp.

He was held in a "terrifying" prison but before he boarded a train for Auschwitz, he was rescued by his aunt who snuck him away.

The Londoner, who was born in the former Yugoslavia, has now been awarded an MBE for speaking about his experience of the Holocaust in schools.

He said: "We live in an increasing era of anti-Semitism, racism, extremism and hatred and prejudice. And I thought well, I should talk about my past."